The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

“Insufficient Evidence” in Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick’s Rape Allegations

Leave a comment

Former ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick will NOT be prosecuted on rape charges due to insufficient evidence. In a memo released Friday, prosecutors said they were not able to collect enough evidence to pursue charges against Westwick, who has been accused of sexually assaulting four women. Prosecutors say there were additional accusers, but all of the alleged acts were outside of the statute of limitations. Westwick’s lawyer said, “The evidence was clear from the start that each of the allegations made by these three women were absolutely untrue. It is a shame there are those who prejudged this case and that it took over 8 months for Ed to be officially cleared of all of these charges. I hope that those who made such quick judgment here not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case will hesitate next time before they so publicly accuse someone who has committed no wrongdoing.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close