“Insufficient Evidence” in Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick’s Rape Allegations

Former ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick will NOT be prosecuted on rape charges due to insufficient evidence. In a memo released Friday, prosecutors said they were not able to collect enough evidence to pursue charges against Westwick, who has been accused of sexually assaulting four women. Prosecutors say there were additional accusers, but all of the alleged acts were outside of the statute of limitations. Westwick’s lawyer said, “The evidence was clear from the start that each of the allegations made by these three women were absolutely untrue. It is a shame there are those who prejudged this case and that it took over 8 months for Ed to be officially cleared of all of these charges. I hope that those who made such quick judgment here not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case will hesitate next time before they so publicly accuse someone who has committed no wrongdoing.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: