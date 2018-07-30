Joe’s Need To Know News 7/30/18

At the end of the Colts’ first night-time training camp practice, the team honored a special guest. Noblesville school shooting victim Ella Whistler got to meet the team, shake hands with Andrew Luck and end off the night with an ‘Ella Strong’ break down.

A cop in Missouri hit a cyclist that was at a stop sign, waiting for a chance to turn, because the cop was on his phone. The cop turned too tight and hit the cyclist. The cop then called Missouri State Police to handle the situation so there wasn’t a conflict of interest. The cyclist luckily only had scapes and bruises, but his $7,000 bike is pretty much ruined. He’s hoping the department will give him a replacement bike. The cops is currently on paid leave until the investigation is complete.

Chipotle is giving away free guac tomorrow for National Guacamole Day.

A California man holding a sign that says, “Homeless, Hungry 4 Success. Take A Resume” has gone viral. A woman named Jasmine said she was pulling up to a stoplight Friday and saw the man holding the sign. She said his name was David and wrote, “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing,” she wrote. David’s resume shows he earned a Bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University. Jasmine later tweeted that companies like Google, Netflix and LinkedIn have already reached out to him.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Indy Lightsaber Academy will hold the first-ever Indy International Lightsaber Tournament next month in downtown Indianapolis. Organizers said the tournament will feature public workshops and two days of “spectator-friendly” action from 36 competitors. The contestants represent the U.S., U.K., Canada and France. You can learn the basics of lightsaber combat during a $10 workshop on Aug. 24. Competitors will challenge one another in LED lightsaber duels using weapons, of course, inspired by the Star Wars movie series.

A mother said her teenager had to undergo surgery because she was consuming too much of her favorite spicy snack. Rene Craighead said that her 17 year old daughter had to have her gallbladder removed unexpectedly due to abdominal pain. Craighead said a doctor told her that hot chips such as Hot Cheetos were part of the reason her daughter was having stomach pain. Her daughter was eating at least four bags of spicy chips a week. A Pediatric gastroenterologist said that several patients have reported issues due to spicy flavored chips. “We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily,” he said.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: