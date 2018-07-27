Michelle Williams Marries For First Time Since Heath Ledger’s Death

Michelle Williams has quietly gotten married again. The actress explained her plans to Vanity Fair, and in the article it said, by the time the piece was published, Williams and indie musician Phil Elverum would have been wed in the Adirondacks in a ceremony attended by their two daughters and just a few friends. Williams said, ”I never gave up on love.” She was married to Heath Ledger, who died in 2008. They had a daughter together, named Matilda, in 2005. She says she used to tell Matilda, “Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.” She says she was looking for that same type of “radical acceptance” from someone else, and now she’s found it: “I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.” Her new husband, Phil Elverum, is a 40-year-old singer-songwriter who lost his wife to cancer 2 years ago. Phil and his 3-year-old daughter moved from Washington state to Brooklyn to live with Williams and her daughter.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: