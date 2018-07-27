The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

WATCH: Seth Rogen Is The New Voice Of Vancouver’s TransLink Buses!

Leave a comment

Seth Rogen is now the official voice of Vancouver’s TransLink’s buses and SkyTrains. Seth is a Vancouver native and offered to voice announcements for the city’s transportation system after TransLink cut ties with Morgan Freeman because of sex abuse allegations. Rogen offered to do the announcements for free. A spokesman for TransLink said, “Mr. Rogen offered to work with TransLink free of charge and we accepted his offer in the pursuit of providing a better customer experience and to share pride in the region.” Vancouver residents can expect to hear Rogen’s announcements next week as they board the transit vehicles.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 week ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 week ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close