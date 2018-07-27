WATCH: Seth Rogen Is The New Voice Of Vancouver’s TransLink Buses!

Seth Rogen is now the official voice of Vancouver’s TransLink’s buses and SkyTrains. Seth is a Vancouver native and offered to voice announcements for the city’s transportation system after TransLink cut ties with Morgan Freeman because of sex abuse allegations. Rogen offered to do the announcements for free. A spokesman for TransLink said, “Mr. Rogen offered to work with TransLink free of charge and we accepted his offer in the pursuit of providing a better customer experience and to share pride in the region.” Vancouver residents can expect to hear Rogen’s announcements next week as they board the transit vehicles.

