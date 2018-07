I was walking yesterday in Broadripple and a lady in her car went crazy and started honking at a driver in front of her. The lady in the front rolled down her window and threw up the bird. Does anyone actually still flip the bird?

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: