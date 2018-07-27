Joe’s Need To Know News 7/27/18

Facebook on Thursday posted the largest one-day loss in market value by any company in U.S. stock market history after releasing a disastrous quarterly report. Facebook’s market capitalization went down by $119 billion to $510 billion (19%.) No company in the history of the U.S. stock market has ever lost $100 billion in market value in just one day
An American military plane flew into North Korea on Friday and left with the remains of 55 US troops who were killed during the Korean War. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed with President Trump to repatriate the remains of the American troops during their summit on June 12. The plane brought the remains to the Osan Air Base in South Korea, where forensic tests will be conducted over the next few days. After that, the remains will be sent to Hawaii ahead of a formal repatriation ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1.
Investigators hope data from a missing Iowa woman’s Fitbit may give them clues to her whereabouts after her disappearance last week. Mollie Tibbetts, 20, vanished on July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. On the day she disappeared, her brother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house so she could dog-sit. Investigators said a neighbor saw her running later that night. Days after her disappearance, the search has intensified. The FBI joined the investigation this week, devoting as many as 15 agents to the search. Investigators have executed search warrants for her Fitbit, which she was known to wear, and her Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook accounts. Investigators hopes that information will give investigators details such as the route Tibbetts took before she disappeared.
An ice cream shop in Scotland usually has some strange flavors and one they have this week is mayo ice cream. There was a lot of different reactions, some were unhappy and one person even said, “I thought it was #justwrongonsomanylevels but then I tried it! It’s actually really nice, creamy and rich.” Yesterday Miracle Whip even got in on this and tweeted, “Mayo ice cream??? Ridiculous. Miracle Whip ice cream though….”
Get ready, Potterheads. Lego has a 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle set. The $400 set comes with Hagrid’s hut, the Great Hall and Professor Dumbledore and Tom Riddle’s diary, Professor Umbridge and dementors. Figurines of each of the founding Hogwarts wizards are included, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione. Other iconic features from the book and film series, like the Chamber of Secrets, the Goblet of Fire and the Room of Requirement are also in the box. When it’s all put together, the structure stands about 2 feet tall and 2½ feet wide. The set will be available Sept. 1.
– Multiple DUI sobriety checkpoints will be set up throughout Marion County this weekend. Local and state law enforcement agencies will conduct DUI sobriety checkpoints on Sunday, July 29. The checkpoint is part of a year-long statewide project aimed at reducing alcohol-related crashes. The checkpoints will begin at 6 p.m. So if you’re planning to go out and drink, you may want to consider getting a ride home.
