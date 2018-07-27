Joe’s Need To Know News 7/27/18

Facebook on Thursday posted the largest one-day loss in market value by any company in U.S. stock market history after releasing a disastrous quarterly report. Facebook’s market capitalization went down by $119 billion to $510 billion (19%.) No company in the history of the U.S. stock market has ever lost $100 billion in market value in just one day

Mark Zuckerberg lost $16.8 billion overnight as Facebook stock plunged https://t.co/S8trvLOF2O — Money (@MONEY) July 26, 2018

An American military plane flew into North Korea on Friday and left with the remains of 55 US troops who were killed during the Korean War. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed with President Trump to repatriate the remains of the American troops during their summit on June 12. The plane brought the remains to the Osan Air Base in South Korea, where forensic tests will be conducted over the next few days. After that, the remains will be sent to Hawaii ahead of a formal repatriation ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1.

North Korea has returned the remains of what are believed to be US servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War Here's more on the story: https://t.co/9wXY7RDNps pic.twitter.com/RhxEbHVuTd — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 27, 2018

Investigators hope data from a missing Iowa woman’s Fitbit may give them clues to her whereabouts after her disappearance last week. Mollie Tibbetts, 20, vanished on July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. On the day she disappeared, her brother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house so she could dog-sit. Investigators said a neighbor saw her running later that night. Days after her disappearance, the search has intensified. The FBI joined the investigation this week, devoting as many as 15 agents to the search. Investigators have executed search warrants for her Fitbit, which she was known to wear, and her Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook accounts. Investigators hopes that information will give investigators details such as the route Tibbetts took before she disappeared.

A missing University of Iowa student's Fitbit could offer investigators clues to her whereabouts and help authorities develop a timeline — she was last seen more than a week ago https://t.co/5YPHCpJIL9 pic.twitter.com/HDnDncrAEN — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 27, 2018

An ice cream shop in Scotland usually has some strange flavors and one they have this week is mayo ice cream. There was a lot of different reactions, some were unhappy and one person even said, “I thought it was #justwrongonsomanylevels but then I tried it! It’s actually really nice, creamy and rich.” Yesterday Miracle Whip even got in on this and tweeted, “Mayo ice cream??? Ridiculous. Miracle Whip ice cream though….”

Get ready, Potterheads. Lego has a 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle set. The $400 set comes with Hagrid’s hut, the Great Hall and Professor Dumbledore and Tom Riddle’s diary, Professor Umbridge and dementors. Figurines of each of the founding Hogwarts wizards are included, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione. Other iconic features from the book and film series, like the Chamber of Secrets, the Goblet of Fire and the Room of Requirement are also in the box. When it’s all put together, the structure stands about 2 feet tall and 2½ feet wide. The set will be available Sept. 1.

Harry Potter fans can now have Hogwarts castle in their own homes thanks to Lego’s new 6,000-piece set. https://t.co/k4N1WFdPEF — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) July 26, 2018

– Multiple DUI sobriety checkpoints will be set up throughout Marion County this weekend. Local and state law enforcement agencies will conduct DUI sobriety checkpoints on Sunday, July 29. The checkpoint is part of a year-long statewide project aimed at reducing alcohol-related crashes. The checkpoints will begin at 6 p.m. So if you’re planning to go out and drink, you may want to consider getting a ride home.

Multiple police agencies are setting up DUI checkpoints all over Marion County on Sunday to target drunk drivers https://t.co/IbuXXg2n7P — FOX59 News (@FOX59) July 26, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: