Ryan Reynolds Producing Stoner Movie Based On “Home Alone”

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds is set to produce and possibly star in“Stoned Alone”, centering on a 20-something loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip and gets high at home — only to then discover that thieves have broken into his house. The project, which is in early development, is reminiscent of Fox’s 1990 comedy “Home Alone,” which starred Macaulay Culkin as an 8-year-old boy mistakenly left behind at his Chicago home when his family goes to Paris for Christmas vacation.

