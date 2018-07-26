Could Beyonce’s Next Album Debut On Netflix?

Rumors have been swirling that Beyonce’s next album will premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The source reports that Beyonce is currently scouting out locations that will help her top her last album “Lemonade”‘s visuals. Source is also reporting that Bey’s team sees this as a way to broaden her audience even more than HBO did, and Netflix originally offered to debut “Lemonade” but HBO/Tidal had contractual obligations. Beyonce’s team has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor.

