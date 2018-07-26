Joe’s Wife Is Turning Into A Dog Pageant Mom

Joe talked about his Wife Lindsey slowly turning into a Dog Pageant Mom as she is trying to take the best picture of their dogs Benny and Paddington to win a cute dog contest at her job.
Best. Birthday. EVER!! We turned 2 today and celebrated with all our friends at @cbwlawrence. There was even cake! Thanks to them for a great day, for the extra snuggles, and for our gifts! (📸 credit: @cbwlawrence) #birthdayboys #birthday #twoyearsold #partyhats #cbwbirthdaybash #doggydaycare #campbowwow #indydogs #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #bennyandpaddington
