Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 7/26/18

Leave a comment

The NFL recently announced that its anthem policy is on hold while the league and the players’ union attempt to negotiate a compromise. However, yesterday Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his players will be required to stand on the field during the National Anthem. He said, “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.” Jones also said that President Donald Trump’s interest in the controversy has been “problematic.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is warning people about the dangers of the “In My Feelings” challenge. The challenge started with people recording themselves dancing to Drake’s hit song, “In My Feelings.” It’s now become dangerous with people jumping out of moving cars to the song. The NTSB tweeted a warning: “We have some thoughts about the#InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again. Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. Patch says the calf is due during the early part of spring around March. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. Patch says Tajiri’s father also sired the new calf. April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

Winter is coming…by mid-2019. The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere in the “first half” of 2019, HBO president Casey Bloys confirmed Wednesday at a Television Critics Association conference.

Andrew luck is expected to start the colts 1st preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks

The owner of the company behind Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn’t said if candy production will resume. Round Hill Investments announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant. The closure came as a shock to the almost 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday. The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May. Round Hill did not identify Necco’s new owner.

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso is being recalled due to concerns it may have botulism, which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The heatwave is giving men ‘summer penises’… allegedly. One man asked users of an online forum if anyone else’s genitals grow during the summer months. Guys were quick to respond that rising temperatures cause their penises to appear larger, their erections better and make them into ‘showers instead of growers’. Doctors confirm ‘summer penises’ do exist, with one saying sweating and drinking more water makes male sexual organs appear ‘bloated’.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 days ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 week ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close