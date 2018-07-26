Joe’s Need To Know News 7/26/18

The NFL recently announced that its anthem policy is on hold while the league and the players’ union attempt to negotiate a compromise. However, yesterday Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his players will be required to stand on the field during the National Anthem. He said, “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.” Jones also said that President Donald Trump’s interest in the controversy has been “problematic.”

"He's a player we want. He's a person we want."

Jerry Jones discusses DE Randy Gregory and his future with the Cowboys. #CowboysCamp Full press conference presented by @AmericanAir 🎥 https://t.co/GY8vBQPUaQ pic.twitter.com/WUI18NpfWB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 25, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board is warning people about the dangers of the “In My Feelings” challenge. The challenge started with people recording themselves dancing to Drake’s hit song, “In My Feelings.” It’s now become dangerous with people jumping out of moving cars to the song. The NTSB tweeted a warning: “We have some thoughts about the#InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again. Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. Patch says the calf is due during the early part of spring around March. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. Patch says Tajiri’s father also sired the new calf. April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

Winter is coming…by mid-2019. The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere in the “first half” of 2019, HBO president Casey Bloys confirmed Wednesday at a Television Critics Association conference.

Andrew luck is expected to start the colts 1st preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks

Andrew Luck will be back on the field against the Seahawks. https://t.co/CHk8r3IWhf — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) July 25, 2018

The owner of the company behind Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn’t said if candy production will resume. Round Hill Investments announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant. The closure came as a shock to the almost 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday. The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May. Round Hill did not identify Necco’s new owner.

Necco wafer factory abruptly shuts down after company is sold to mystery buyer https://t.co/d3MybXXJEx — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2018

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso is being recalled due to concerns it may have botulism, which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

Taco Bell cheese salsa dip recalled for serious health risk https://t.co/jBHsuxujIH pic.twitter.com/YDI4Aef9QO — NJ.com (@njdotcom) July 25, 2018

The heatwave is giving men ‘summer penises’… allegedly. One man asked users of an online forum if anyone else’s genitals grow during the summer months. Guys were quick to respond that rising temperatures cause their penises to appear larger, their erections better and make them into ‘showers instead of growers’. Doctors confirm ‘summer penises’ do exist, with one saying sweating and drinking more water makes male sexual organs appear ‘bloated’.

Men claim the heatwave is giving them 'summer penis' – and doctors say it's a real thing https://t.co/utTKqdPw3v pic.twitter.com/SJouAncskL — MirrorHealth (@MirrorHealth) July 25, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

