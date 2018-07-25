Who Has Your Number That You Wish Didn’t?

I have had super bad luck with people getting my number for professional reasons, like uber drivers, jimmy johns workers, etc. and then the abuse the power of having my number and decide it’s ACCEPTABLE to then text me outside of the reason of why they have my number!!

Like the one time the guy who towed my car, who was like 10 years older than me, decided to text me afterwards and FLIRT with my over text! LIKE WTF DUDE?! To break down what happened….I had a ton of Smirnoff Ices in my car, to ya know, ice people cause #college. So this dude decides to text me AFTER he had done what he was hired to do and say

“You had a lot of Smirnoff Ices in your car, that’s fun! You should have offered me one” – but like bruh…why tf would I do that? Then he continued to text me trying to keep the convo going and I just stopped replying.

Then there was the uber driver I cried to drunkenly about how guys suck and then he texted me the next day asking me out on a date. Which like, he actually has seen me at my worst so like that’s at least like 3% sweet and 97% creepy.

And you can’t for get about the Jimmy Johns worker. Again, texting me after he delivered my Turkey Tom no mayo. Like dude, you have my number because I’m in the JJ’s database not because I willingly gave it to you…

Freaking creepy. Also, let it be known if any of these guys were super freaking hot it would not longer be creepy and would be a dream come true, but that’s the messed up truth of the situation.

