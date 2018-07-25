Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson To Marry Next Weekend?

My new FAVORITE celebrity couple, Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande, might be getting married NEXT WEEKEND!

They obviously hopped into this engagement HELLAAAA quick so it would make sense for them to just go ahead and do the damn thing, and get married HELLLAAA quick. And there are A LOT of signs pointing to the wedding date being August 4th, 2018….so like next weekend. Now, remind you this is all theory but here is why fans are super convinced and why it actually makes sense:

August 4th, 2018 is AKA 8/4/18 -> 8 4 18 is the number on Pete’s dad’s badge who passed away during the terrorist attack on September 11th. -> Pete recently gave the badge to Ariana as a gift (how freaking cute…i’m emotional), and she has been wearing it as a necklace NOT TO MENTION that they both have matching tattoos of the badge number already.

IT MAKES PERFECT SENSE TO ME. Now it’s time to just anxiously wait and obsess about it until August 4th rolls around….

