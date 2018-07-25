Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Photo by Ariana Grande

The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson To Marry Next Weekend?

Leave a comment

My new FAVORITE celebrity couple, Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande, might be getting married NEXT WEEKEND!

They obviously hopped into this engagement HELLAAAA quick so it would make sense for them to just go ahead and do the damn thing, and get married HELLLAAA quick. And there are A LOT of signs pointing to the wedding date being August 4th, 2018….so like next weekend. Now, remind you this is all theory but here is why fans are super convinced and why it actually makes sense:

August 4th, 2018 is AKA 8/4/18 -> 8 4 18 is the number on Pete’s dad’s badge who passed away during the terrorist attack on September 11th. -> Pete recently gave the badge to Ariana as a gift (how freaking cute…i’m emotional), and she has been wearing it as a necklace NOT TO MENTION that they both have matching tattoos of the badge number already.

IT MAKES PERFECT SENSE TO ME. Now it’s time to just anxiously wait and obsess about it until August 4th rolls around….

joeandalexshow , morningshow , radionow1009 , thegarbage , thejoeandalexshow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 days ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 days ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close