Joe’s Need To Know News 7/25/18

The California Lottery says that one winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in San Jose at Ernie’s Liquor Store. Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20. Lottery officials say winners have one year to claim their jackpot.

People are dropping their traditional TV packages at a faster rate than in the past. A report found the number of “cord-cutters” who have cancelled pay TV service will climb 32.8% this year to 33 million. The survey found 186.7 million US adults will watch pay TV via cable, satellite or telecom provider in 2018, down 3.8% over last year. The drop comes with more households turning to online services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu for on-demand video. Netflix has some 147 million US subscribers to 88.7 million for Amazon and 55 million for Hulu. The researchers said they expect the number of cord-cutters in the US to hit 55 million by 2022.

There’s a new scam where hackers blackmail you by saying they got into your webcam and recorded you watching porn and they even include one of your real passwords as proof. Fortunately, it’s all a lie they probably just got the password from a site like Yahoo that’s been hacked over the past few years.

Scientists in Canada have reportedly developed the first beer brewed from cannabis. According to the small Ontario laboratory, Province Brands, most beers marketed as a cannabis-infused beverage only use marijuana oil mixed in with barley. Their “beer is brewed from the stalks, stem and roots of the cannabis plant.” A company exec says, “The beer hits you very quickly, which is not common for a marijuana edible.” Experts say any alcohol produced during the brewing is reportedly removed, resulting in a non-alcoholic and gluten-free beer which offers drinkers a high.

A small farm in North Carolina is now in need of people to cuddle with their baby goats. The Hux Family Farm raises therapeutic goats for goat meditation and goat yoga. As the farm continues to grow, they’re in ever increasing need of more people to spend time interacting with and cuddling the farm’s baby goats – forming positive relationships with humans and creating a bond that will last a lifetime. Hux Family Farm is located in Durham, North Carolina, you can e-mail info@HuxFamilyFarm.com or visit HuxFamilyFarm.com for more information.

