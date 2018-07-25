2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Demi Lovato’s Overdose – Everything We Know

Super super sad knews, but Demi Lovato suffered from an apparent overdose yesterday morning. When the paramedics arrived to her house they did not find any trace of drugs around, but she was unconscious. They gave her Narcan, which is an emergency treatment used to reverse the effects of a narcotics overdose. They took her to a hospital in L.A. and once she got there she was awake and responsive but would not tell the paramedics what she was taking.

The night before her overdose she was out in West Hollywood celebrating a friends birthday. The rumor is that it was heroin but a close source has denied that claim. Demi has been sober for 6 years from alcohol, cocaine, and oxycontin. She did admit in her latest song, “Sober”, that she had relapsed but did not give any details on when/how.

This is so sad and I honestly found it super unexpected. I feel like when you see her in interviews and in her YouTube documentary she seems like she’s in a good place. Here’s to hoping she has a SUPER quick recovery and she can quit this stuff for good.

