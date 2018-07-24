Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp MISSING

Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has gone missing. A spokesman for the Riverside Police Department in California confirmed that Camp, whose real name is Josiah Camp, was reported missing on July 19 by his sister. Friends and family have been sharing concerned messages on social media, asking anyone for information on his whereabouts. Camp is now 38, and rose to fame in 1998 when he became an MTV VJ after winning the network’s first “Wanna Be a VJ” contest. He had previously been homeless. In recent times, Camp had been keeping in touch with his elderly mother via weekly phone calls, but according to police, he hasn’t contacted her since July 11 or 12. An ex-girlfriend of Camp’s also tried reaching out to him but told cops a stranger picked up his cell phone and said that Camp had given him the phone and three bags of property. Camp’s sister said he had been depressed lately but didn’t indicate if he was suicidal.

