“Rick and Morty” Creator Latest Celeb Outed For Pedophilic Social Media

“Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon deleted his Twitter account this weekend after a fake baby rape video featuring him resurfaced and went viral on social media. In the five-minute video, Harmon plays a child molester named Daryl who climbs through a window, pulls down his underwear, and rubs his genitals on a plastic baby doll lying on a couch. The video was presumably intended to be a joke and parody of Showtime’s hit series “Dexter”. In a statement provided by Harmon’s publicist, Harmon apologizes for the video. “In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series ‘Dexter’ and only succeeded in offending. I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.” Harmon is the latest major Hollywood figure to garner attention for having produced online content making light of pedophilia and child rape.

