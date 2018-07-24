Joe’s Need To Know News 7/24/18

A South Carolina dentist’s did the Shaggy dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings”, but he called his video, “In My Fillings.” The dentist was challenged to make a video by people in his office and it was outside his comfort zone. He did it when everyone went to lunch and the office was empty.

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers The company says whey powder in a seasoning applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall for possible Salmonella.

RECALL ALERT: 4 types of Goldfish Crackers recalled, salmonella fears https://t.co/I47G8wV13f pic.twitter.com/vdO4dsVFa3 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 24, 2018

A Virginia man was shocked to look at his toilet and see a python staring back at him. James Hooper thought it was a prank when he looked down the hall and saw the reptile, It wasn’t. “When I saw the tongue of the snake, I was like, ‘wow,'” he said. “We’ve had snakes in the yard, but not in the toilet.” Hooper says he called his roommate, Kenny Spruill, into the house and, not knowing if the snake was venomous or not, they tied a noose to the end of a fishing pole, fished it out and put it into a bucket outside. Hooper says he’s happy the snake is back with its owners. He also says there’s a new rule around their house. “Look down before you sit down.”

The owners of a northern Indiana brewery have apologized after receiving criticism for plans to label their craft beers with contentious names, including “Flint Michigan Tap Water,” ”Black Beer Matters” and “White Guilt.” The South Bend Tribune reports that Jon Duncan and Rodney Chlebek released a statement saying the not-yet-opened Lakeville Brew Crew has dropped the planned beer names. The apology comes about a week after the owners announced the names, intending to bring awareness to current issues like the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. But the announcement received overwhelmingly negative feedback. Brewers geographically closer to Flint said the owners should instead encourage patrons to donate to supporting funds. The brewery plans to open in the fall with different beer names.

Earlier this year, a New Zealand company called Perpetual Guardian, which staffs about 240 people, decided to test a 4-day work week for two months in which employees work four 8-hour days but get paid for five. Extensive research was done on this 2-month project in an effort to calculate the effects and changes to work-life balance and productivity. The results are in. And they paint a picture of an “success.” As a result of the trial, staff stress levels decreased by 7 percent. The percentage of employees who said their were able to successfully manage their work-life balance increased from 54% to 78%. And overall life satisfaction increased by 5 percentage points. Perpetual Guardian reports no decreases despite the shorter work week. Meetings were reduced from 2 hours to 30 minutes, and “employees created signals for their colleagues that they needed time to work without distraction.”

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: