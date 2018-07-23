Joe’s Need To Know News 7/23/18

A man shot 14 people, killing one of them, in a lively Toronto neighborhood before dying after an exchange of gunfire with police late Sunday, police said. The local police chief said the shooting in the city’s Greektown neighborhood was not random and he did not rule out terrorism as a motive. “Other than the shooter” a “young lady” is deceased”. The police chief also said a 9-year-old was in critical condition. He said the suspect used a handgun.
Tia Coleman describes how she survived a duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri where she lost nine family members, including 3 of her kids.
A couple in Texas delivered their baby in a Chick-Fil-A bathroom and now the baby will get free meals for life. Chick-Fil-A has offered Gracelyn free food for life and a guaranteed first job at age 16. Store owners said they want to host her first birthday party.
A woman attending a country music festival in Wisconsin was struck by lightning while she was talking on her cellphone. The 22-year-old woman from Illinois was at the Country Thunder Music Festival on Friday when she was struck and the lightning bolt went through her entire body. She was rushed to a local hospital where was in critical condition.
There’s a new “vomit scam” that’s costing Uber passengers money. The way it works is after the passenger gets to their destination they receive a note from Uber reporting an “adjustment” in the bill, and an extra charge that can range from $80 to $150. When the passengers tries to contact Uber to complain they get a message accompanied by photos of the alleged incident… vomit in the vehicle. And Uber says the xtra fees compensate the drivers for the time and money they spend cleaning their vehicles. But the passenger didn’t vomit and it’s just a scam some drivers are using to get more money. The company says they are now looking into the claims of fraud.
Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck has been cleared to take part in training camp. Luck missed all of last season after getting surgery on his throwing shoulder in January of last year. He will not throw every day during training camp, but is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the season.
