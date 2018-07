Rihanna reportedly has more than 500 songs to choose from for her new dancehall album. It’s rumored the singer has enough music for the dancehall album as well as a pop record. Rihanna confirmed earlier this year she is back in the studio working on new music. She hinted her new album would be reggae-influenced and was inspired by Bob Marley. Rihanna said she hopes to have the album out by the end of this year. Her last album was 2016’s “Anti.”

