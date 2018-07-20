Are G-Eazy And Demi Lovato Dating?

G-Eazy said he and Demi Lovato are just friends after it was rumored the two were dating. They were seen holding hands in Hollywood last week, but he said the two aren’t an item. G-Eazy added: ‘It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory.”

