The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Are G-Eazy And Demi Lovato Dating?

Leave a comment

G-Eazy said he and Demi Lovato are just friends after it was rumored the two were dating. They were seen holding hands in Hollywood last week, but he said the two aren’t an item. G-Eazy added: ‘It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close