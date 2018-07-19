The Garbage
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, & Ryan Phillippe Were Asked To Star In “Brokeback Mountain”

Movie director Gus Van Sant revealed in an interview with IndieWire that both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio passed on “Brokeback Mountain,” the gay love story that snagged eight Academy Award nominations in 2006. Van Sant was approached to direct the film that was ultimately directed by Ang Lee.  He recalled the lack of interest from actors in portraying the roles that earned Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger widespread acclaim and accolades. “Nobody wanted to do it,” Van Sant said. “I was working on it, and I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn’t working out. I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no.” Diana Ossana, who produced the film for Focus Features, confirmed Van Sant’s casting comments, writing: “Yes, all those young gentlemen (at the time) turned down the project, for various reasons.”

