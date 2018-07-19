The Joe and Alex Show
“Deadliest Catch” Costar Admitted To Sexually Abusing 16 Year Old Last Fall

“Deadliest Catch” costar Edgar Hansen admitted he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl last fall. In exchange for his plea to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, Hansen was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail, meaning he will not spend time behind bars. He also received two years’ probation and various fees and fines totaling about $6,400. Hansen was also ordered to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation and treatment and provide a DNA sample to law enforcement. In a handwritten statement with his guilty plea, Hansen said he has started treatment to ensure this would never happen again. The assault occurred last September in Washington. The victim reported her abuse to her therapist in late October.

