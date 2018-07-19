Joe’s Need To Know News 7/19/18

Amazon set a record by selling over 100 million products during its Prime Day promotion this year. And “Business Insider” posted a list of different countries’ most popular item. For the U.S., it was Instant Pots.

McDonald’s Is Offering Free French Fries On Fridays For The Rest Of The YearMcDonald’s is offering free French Fries on each Friday for the rest of 2018. To receive a free medium fry, people need to download the McDonald’s app and make a minimum $1 purchase. Customers can only use the deal once on each Friday.

Lay’s just announced EIGHT new flavors, representing different parts of the country. They include things like Deep Dish Pizza for Chicago, Lobster Roll for the New England states, and Cajun Spice for Louisiana. They go on sale at the end of the month.

Your earliest childhood memories might be FAKE. According to a new study, for about 40% of us, we don’t actually remember things from our early childhood we’ve just pieced together fake memories from pictures and stories

David Arquette, the actor known for starring in the “Scream” movies and “Never Been Kissed,” will star in a movie being filmed now at the former Broad Ripple High School. Arquette will play the title character’s stepfather in “The MisEducation of Bindu.” Hollywood’s Duplass Brothers, a major name in the world of independent movies, are executive producing the coming-of-age film about an intelligent 14-year-old Indian girl who fights bullying as she navigates a new culture and the issues that come with being a teenager.

A Florida teen who had a peanut allergy died after unknowingly eating a cookie with peanut butter, and the teen’s mom says Chips Ahoy’s packaging is to blame. Kellie Traver-Stafford posted on Facebook Thursday that her daughter, Alexi, was at a friend’s home in June when she ate the cookie. Traver-Stafford wrote, “There was an open package of Chips Ahoy cookies, the top flap of the package was pulled back and the packaging was too similar to what we had previously deemed ‘safe’ to her.” Alexi thought the cookie was safe due to the red packaging, which is also used for the regular chewy chocolate chip cookies, her mother said. With the top flap of the packaging pulled back, the teen didn’t see that the cookie had an added ingredient Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup chunks. “She started feeling tingling in her mouth and came straight home. Her condition rapidly deteriorated,”“She went into Anaphylactic shock, stopped breathing and went unconscious. We administered 2 epi pens while she was conscious and waited on paramedics for what felt like an eternity.” Traver-Stafford said her daughter died within an hour and a half of eating the cookie. The mother said she feels like Chips Ahoy’s packaging did not do enough to indicate there were peanut products in the cookies. She wrote, “… I feel lost and angry because she knew her limits and was aware of familiar packaging, she knew what ‘safe’ was.” Now, Traver-Stafford is trying to spread awareness so the mistake doesn’t happen again.

