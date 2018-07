A Batwoman series is coming to the CW.The series will take place in Gotham and will feature Kate Kane, aka Batwoman who is an openly gay superrhero.The CW already has several DC Comics superhero shows including “Flash,” “Supergirl” and “Black Lightning.” And “Batwoman” will get her first official introduction in December during the network’s annual comic crossover event, but it’s still not known who will play the title character.

