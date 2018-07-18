The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

SNL’s Leslie Jones Has A HUGE Problem With Jessica Alba’s Company

Leave a comment

Leslie Jones is not happy with Jessica Alba‘s Honest Company. The “Saturday Night Live” star tweeted her complaints with Alba’s all-natural company on Tuesday, claiming her last few orders made with Honest have been “a nightmare.” The comedian says she’s been using the consumer goods company for the last three years. Jones wrote, “Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have [used] your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have [spent] too much money here for that to happen!!”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 weeks ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 month ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 7 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 8 months ago
11.29.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close