SNL’s Leslie Jones Has A HUGE Problem With Jessica Alba’s Company

Leslie Jones is not happy with Jessica Alba‘s Honest Company. The “Saturday Night Live” star tweeted her complaints with Alba’s all-natural company on Tuesday, claiming her last few orders made with Honest have been “a nightmare.” The comedian says she’s been using the consumer goods company for the last three years. Jones wrote, “Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have [used] your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have [spent] too much money here for that to happen!!”

