Anthony Bourdain Slammed Clintons And Harvey Weinstein In Final Interview

In one of his final interviews before his death, Anthony Bourdain slammed Bill Clinton for being “rapey, gropey and disgusting” and spoke of how he imagined Harvey Weinstein dying alone in a bathtub. Bourdain went on to condemn the way Bill Clinton and wife Hillary “destroyed these women” who came forward with the allegations. On Weinstein Bourdain said he would like to see him “beaten to death in his cell”, but he imagines the producer having a massive stroke and falling into his bathtub where he dies.

