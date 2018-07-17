Joe’s Need To Know News 7/17/18

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals finished the final round of Monday night’s Home Run Derby with 19 homers, winning in bonus time over Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Tonight is the 89th MLB All Star Game in D.C. Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is going to start the All-Star game tonight for the National League, while Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will start for the American League.

Miller Fest, a fundraising event to benefit the victims of the Noblesville West Middle School shooting, is 6 to 10 p.m. tonight at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan Street. The event will include live music, food trucks, a silent auction and raffle. The silent auction and raffle include prizes donated by local organizations and area businesses, including hotel reservations, two-seater ride at IMS, various gift baskets and more. Admission is free, but a suggested $5 donation to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation will be accepted at the event. All proceeds will provide the victims with the support and services they need.

Amazon had some technical difficulties as ‘Prime Day’ got underway yesterday. Outage reports spiked around 3pm Eastern, just as the 36-hour sale was starting, but the site appeared to go up and down; some users got error reports or were not able to navigate past the Prime Day landing page while others apparently had no issues or were able to find workarounds.

Redheads, superheroes and lobsters are the latest emojis coming to Apple iPhones and iPads. Apple previewed some of its 70 new emojis coming to iOS later this year. There will be some new hairstyles and finally redheads. There will also be some new animals including a parrot, kangaroo, lobster and peacock. Today is World Emoji Day. What’s your favorite Emoji?

Redheads, superheroes and lobsters — Apple shows off 70 new iOS emojis #WorldEmojiDay https://t.co/kwaxrSrwjd pic.twitter.com/A5ehNMyq1g — CNN International (@cnni) July 17, 2018

Last week, Instagram introduced the ability for users to pose questions to their followers using a new sticker in the stories feature. Users who submitted answers thought their submissions would kept anonymous, leading many to make inappropriate comments to their friends. Some of the users who mistakenly believed the feature was anonymous called a friend’s dog ugly and compared a close friend’s head to the shape of an almond. Others have been caught asking a co-worker for the size of her breasts, and calling a friend’s partner ugly.

