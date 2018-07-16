Indy
Indianapolis Will Host The 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four

Ball and Basketball Court

Source: Matthew Brown / Getty

The Final Four is coming back to Indy again!

The NCAA made the announcement on Twitter, selecting Indianapolis as the host city of the 2026 Men’s Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 2021 Men’s Final Four is already set for Indianapolis, along with the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, 2021 Men’s BigTen Football Championship Game, 2022 College Football Championship Game and 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

