Demi Moore Surprised Ex Bruce Willis On Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis was ‘honored’ Saturday night with a celebrity roast. Topics included lack of hair, love life and music career. Roasters included roast master Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who co-starred with Willis in “Looper”) and Dennis Rodman (who was booed by the audience), as well as Martha Stewart and Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore (who made a surprise appearance). Joseph Gordon-Levitt joked about Bruce’s divorce and said: “Bruce, we’re going to have a good time tonight, but don’t get too comfortable because later we’re going to be replacing you with Ashton Kutcher.” Ex-wife Demi Moore had a few solid jabs. She said: “I was married to Bruce Willis for the first three ‘Die Hard’ movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked.” “People wondered why our marriage came to an end. I think it’s because some jealousy started to creep in. … Bruce never got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did.” The roast is set to air July 29 on Comedy Central.

Playlist
