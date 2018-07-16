Scarlett Johansson Gives Up Trans Movie Roll After Backlash

Scarlett Johansson has exited an upcoming film project after backlash over her casting as a transgender man. She was set to play Dante “Tex” Gill in ‘Rub & Tug’. The film was to have been a biopic of Gill, the late proprietor of a massage parlor and prostitution business in Pittsburgh. After taking the role, Scarjo was immediately slammed with a bunch of criticism from the transgender community and others. They thought the casting as insensitive. Most felt the role should’ve been given to a trans actor, plus her public identification as a woman would inevitably undercut the movie’s characterization of Gill as a man. Scarjo said: “While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film.”

