The Joe and Alex Show
“Today’s” Billy Bush’s Wife Files For Divorce

Sydney Davis, the wife of TV personality Billy Bush, has filed for divorce. She cited irreconcilable differences and asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of two of their children. The couple has been separated since last September. That was a year after the “Access Hollywood” audio recording was released of Bush laughing when Donald Trump boasted about assaulting women. Bush said his marriage had run into “difficulties” before he became a Today co-host in 2016, but he hoped it would survive. At that time, he said: ”We got married young and had our first child right away. We’re taking a step back. We get to explore and take our time. She’s been so awesome through everything. I love her very much.”

