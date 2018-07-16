Liv Updates Us On The New Hip Slang

I’m the youngest (coolest) one on the show so I figured I give Joe and Alex a little education on what the cool kids are saying these days!

The first is “slaps.” If a song is super cool or has a tight beat you would say “wow this song slaps!” Now it is starting to just describe any cool things, so if you’re SUPER cool and hip then you would say something like “wow Chad, that shirt really slaps!”

The second is “send it.” This is something you say when you have total confidence in something you are about to do or that someone else is about to do. Or if something awesome just happened. Very common with viral videos and crazy/risky activites that have the possibility of going viral. Like if you were about to jump off a 3 story roof into a pool you’d be like running off the roof yelling “SEND IT!!!!!”

The last one is “weak.” You would say this if something is so absolutely funny that it is physically making your body weak. You could also use it if something so crazy happened that it is so unbelievably entertaining that it’s making you physically weak. Example, someone tried shotgunning a beer and dumped it all over yourself instead and it was hilarious you would say “I’M WEAK!!!!!”

HOPE YOU FEEL EDUCATED!! You’re gonna seem young and hip af if you use these terms ;)

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: