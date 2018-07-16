Joe’s Need To Know News 7/16/18

FIFA World Cup Soccer: France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup. It’s France’s second World Cup trophy, and comes 20 years after their first Cup in 1998.

Indianapolis resident John Cynn won the 2018 World Series of Poker, claiming over $8 million on Sunday

John Cynn is your 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event champion! After 199 (!!) heads-up hands against Tony Miles, he takes home the $8.8M prize. pic.twitter.com/pQj9BGafdv — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2018

Starbucks announced a ban of plastic straws but it could lead the coffee chain to using more plastic. The new nitro lids that Starbucks is leaning on to replace straws are made up of more plastic than the company’s current lid/straw combination.

We're removing plastic straws in our stores globally by 2020—reducing more than 1 billion plastic straws per year from our stores. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 9, 2018

A jaguar escaped captivity at a zoo in New Orleans and killed six other animals in the park before being sedated by staff. The 3-year-old male cat escaped its habitat around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. Officials believe that the animal escaped from the roof of the habitat which may have been compromised. While on the loose, the jaguar managed to attack and kill four alpacas, a fox and an emu. Three other animals were also attacked but are expected to survive. The jaguar was struck with tranquilizers around 8:15 a.m. and it was sedated within a few minutes. Due to the incident the zoo was closed on Saturday but reopened yesterday.

Escaped jaguar kills 8 animals in New Orleans' Audubon Zoo pic.twitter.com/lBdarfQ8HJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2018

Mattress firm is looking for a “Snoozetern” to test out several of their mattresses. The paid internship includes people testing out new and popular mattresses while discussing their experiences with videos and on social media. The job description reads: “Pursuing a degree in catching Z’s? Would you rather carry a pillowcase instead of a briefcase? This Fall, you can snag the internship of your dreams as Mattress Firm’s first ‘Snoozetern’.If your greatest skills include sleeping in, constant napping and a passion for a good night’s rest, we have the internship for you.”Mattress Firm is accepting applications through July 23rd.

