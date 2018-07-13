Radio One Exclusives
Here’s How You Can Score Free French Fries & Deals

It’s National French Fry Day and various restaurants have free fries and deals for you to enjoy!

Check out the exclusive details below to find out how you can score free french fries and deals!

McDonald’s

If you place an order via McDonald’s mobile app for $1 or more, you can receive a free medium order of fries.

Burger King

With a coupon in the restaurant’s app, get two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99.

Checkers

Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals.

Rally’s

Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Hardee’s:

Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any “One-third pound Thickburger” for joining the chain’s email list.

Penn Station East Coast Subs:

With any sandwich purchase Friday, get a free small order of fresh-cut fries.

Wingstop

Join the chain’s email club and get a free order of fries.

