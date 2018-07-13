Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Drops New Sizzling Single “God Is A Woman”

Press play.

Leave a comment

Ariana Grande is really coming into her own and it’s got us excited for the official release of her fourth studio album.

Sweetener isn’t due until August 17, but in the meantime, the pop star is throwing a few singles our way. Her latest one, “God Is A Woman,” is pure fire. Press play on the lyric video up top and stay tuned for more in the weeks to come.

22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

Continue reading 22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail

Check out these rare pics of Ariana without her signature pony.

Ariana Grande Drops New Sizzling Single “God Is A Woman” was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Latest
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 week ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 weeks ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 month ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 8 months ago
11.29.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close