Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In New ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Games, Gamers Hilarious React

Are you into it, or nah?

Your favorite Pokémon characters may look a little different in the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games for Nintendo Switch. In the trailer (above), you’ll see that Pikachu and Eevee have new haircut options—and of course, the internet isn’t ready to love them just yet. Hit the flip for some of the funniest reactions.

Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In New ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Games, Gamers Hilarious React was originally published on globalgrind.com

