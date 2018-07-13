The Joe and Alex Show
Kris Jenner Says She Cheated On Robert Kardashian With Soccer Player

Kris Jenner recently sat down with Fox News Channel’s “OBJECTified” for an interview that touched on her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.. In a sneak peek at the interview, set to air Sunday, Kris opens up about how her infidelity tore their relationship apart. Kris says, “I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about. But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.” She acknowledges that she did have an affair with a soccer player and said “It’s nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

