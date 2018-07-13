Awkward! Cardi B Thought Nicki Minaj Bought Her A Baby Present…She Didn’t

Cardi B caught wind Nicki Minaj had reportedly bought her a $5,000 gift basket from a baby boutique in Hollywood, but apparently she never did. Sources say Cardi’s team reached out to the baby boutique after reading a report claiming Nicki had got a gift basket and sent it to Cardi after hearing she’d given birth to Kulture. Cardi’s team called for a tracking number however, they were told by the store’s owner Nicki didn’t purchase anything. The gift basket would have been an interesting olive branch because Nicki and Cardi were beefing earlier this year.

