Joe’s Need To Know News 7/13/18

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age” deal ended in chaos. The shopping mall staple, which specializes in customized stuffed animals, offered shoppers a one-day-only deal: customers could buy the typically $20 to $35 items for a price matching their own age. The promotion was pulled after just hours. The insanely long lines outside stores included shoppers that had all enrolled ahead of time with the Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program in order to get the deal. Some waited hours before they were told the promotion was no longer available. As criticism exploded across social media, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stepped in to try and calm the masses with vouchers for future purchases. The company said, “We could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event. As such, our goal with the voucher extension is to enable us to better flow traffic to the stores over the next several weeks to avoid long lines and wait times as much as possible.” The company blamed safety concerns spurred by extremely long lines as the reason the promotion was cut short.

**Urgent Alert:

Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowd safety concerns. We have closed lines in our stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible. https://t.co/aSFfPCcfsG pic.twitter.com/WZJ53tOAEH — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018

FIFA ordered World Cup broadcasters to stop zooming their cameras in on “hot women” in the crowd during matches. One of the beautiful fans attracting attention from the cameras is former porn star Natalya Nemchinova, named as Russia’s hottest World Cup fan. Cameras also seem to be focusing on wives and girlfriends of ‘footballers’ playing for England, Croatia and France. But FIFA is telling broadcasters to stop zooming in on beautiful women in the stands to help prevent sexism in soccer.

The #WorldCup⁠ cameramen are the real heroes in Russia. pic.twitter.com/mALegq0wet — World Cup Girls (@Sport__WAGs) June 25, 2018

Dr Pimple Popper is launching a new board game after already landing a TLC show to air her grotesque pops. The new board game called Pimple Pete is similar to that of Operation where the person has to extract pull-able pimples from the board. But if Pete’s head rocks back and forth too much, pus-like water erupts from a mega-zit in the center. Pimple Pete is upright on a platform to mirror a human head and the game moves back and forth as the player attempts to take out the zits that are scattered across Pete’s face.

