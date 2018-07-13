The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

Check Out These 2 Great Events Supporting Noblesville West Middle School

Leave a comment

Kaleidoscope Krossing in Downtown Noblesville wants your help to make 500 handwritten cards for incoming 6th graders at Noblesville West Middle School. Today, the business will hold a card-making event open to the community. anyone is welcome to stop by and help today from 1-3pm. Kaleidoscope Krossing is located at 185 S. 8th St. in Downtown Noblesville.

A group of Noblesville West Middle parents talked about doing a benefit for the victims of the shooting. Originally slated for a backyard party, the group enlisted the mayor and the parks department, and now we have Miller Fest. The First Merchants Pavilion at Federal Hill Commons will be the setting for the concert. There will be many ways to donate, including participation in silent auctions which will include many generous prizes from an array of local sponsors.  There will be Food Trucks and a “lemonade stand for Ella” which will be manned by a group of West Middle school students.

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , Kaleidoscope Krossing , noblesville , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 week ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 weeks ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 month ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 8 months ago
11.29.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close