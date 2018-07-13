Check Out These 2 Great Events Supporting Noblesville West Middle School

Kaleidoscope Krossing in Downtown Noblesville wants your help to make 500 handwritten cards for incoming 6th graders at Noblesville West Middle School. Today, the business will hold a card-making event open to the community. anyone is welcome to stop by and help today from 1-3pm. Kaleidoscope Krossing is located at 185 S. 8th St. in Downtown Noblesville.

A group of Noblesville West Middle parents talked about doing a benefit for the victims of the shooting. Originally slated for a backyard party, the group enlisted the mayor and the parks department, and now we have Miller Fest. The First Merchants Pavilion at Federal Hill Commons will be the setting for the concert. There will be many ways to donate, including participation in silent auctions which will include many generous prizes from an array of local sponsors. There will be Food Trucks and a “lemonade stand for Ella” which will be manned by a group of West Middle school students.

