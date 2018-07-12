Willy Wonka Actress Denise Nickerson In Critical Condition After Stroke

The actress who played Violet in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” Denise Nickerson, recently suffered a stroke that’s left her in critical condition. A Facebook group has been started to help support Denise Nickerson and it’s been giving updates on her health status for about a week. The Facebook group is also offering autographed items for cash so they can stay by her side and pay for her health bills. Sources close to the family say Denise is in the ICU, but say she if a fighter. Sources also say she’s had a pacemaker put in and is being fed through feeding tubes. The family’s raised over $2,000 so far for bills and other costs.

