Brad Pitt and his charity are under fire for not keeping their promise in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The actor and his charity Make It Right promised to build 150 new homes after Katrina but they only built 100. And the ones they did build are rotting, leaking and caving in. Pitt hasn’t been seen in New Orleans in recent years. The last home was built in 2016.

