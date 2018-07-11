Joe’s Journey Week 4

I’m feeling better each day! 💪 – I restarted my weight loss journey on June 20th and in the past 3 weeks I’ve been feeling so much better. My mind feels clear. I’m slowly building up more endurance by walking our dogs @bennyandpaddington and biking the Monon trail with my wife @lindspesh. – I’m still working on getting my diet dialed in but I’m getting better with my Macros and Calories each day. – Starting next week I’m going to introduce weight training into my journey and looking forward to building more muscle. I’ve also been going to physical therapy and working on my hips and flexibility and each day I’m slowly getting better. – Thanks for following my journey and for all the love and the support. – This week I lost .2lbs for a total of 12.4lbs. – Being honest I’m bummed to have a small loss but looking at the positive I still lost weight and am feeling good. #JoesJourney #weightlossjourney

A post shared by Joe Pesh | JoeAndAlexShow (@joepeshradio) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:40am PDT