Are Iggy Azalea’s Butt Implants Leaking?

Iggy Azalea has denied having butt implants, but speculation started again after she was spotted recently wearing short shorts. A plastic surgeon claims the photo suggests Iggy may be the victim of a botched surgery. The surgeon said, “I’ve had people come to me for help after seeing a bad surgeon and an implant has leaked. Iggy’s work looks botched to me. She may have had implants into the top of her bottom, which gives it a raised look, then fat injections into the bottom, which have unfortunately become dimpled. This happens when filler is injected too close to the surface of the skin. People have injections to smooth out cellulite, but it wears off and the skin, which has been stretched, sags.”

