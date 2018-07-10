Joe’s Need To Know News 7/10/18

President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to join the US Supreme Court, selecting the 53 year old to replace Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh is a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and Yale Law School graduate who previously served in both Bush administrations. He also worked on independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton.

President Trump Announces the Nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court https://t.co/rVMTOMpurr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 10, 2018

Starbucks says they are worried about the environment and the issue of ocean waste, so officials announced that they will eliminate plastic straws from all of their locations within two years. They are now the largest food and beverage company to make that move. Starbucks says, by 2020, they will be using straws made from biodegradable materials like paper and specially designed lids.

As part of their 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A is giving away a free entrée of choice (salads not included) to any customer who dresses like a cow today July 10. Kids dressed up as cows will receive free kids meals, and the promotion is valid to anyone who shows up in a cow costume at their local Chick-fil-A between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Chick-Fil-A has given away over 1.8 million free entrées to customers in cow costumes since 2005.

Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! 📷: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018

A 22 year old daredevil jumped off a 112 foot cliff, into a quarry as people cheered him on. After a short countdown, he jumped and did a backflip into the water below. He survived the jump, but shattered his knee in the process, tearing every ligament and tendon. He said, ’I gave the safety divers two thumbs up with a big smile on my face and swam to shore on my own, thinking that I probably had a stinger or a cramp. It wasn’t until I tried to put my weight on the injured leg that I realized something was horribly wrong.’ He said people sprang into action and helped stabilize his leg and got him to the emergency room. After a surgery to reconstruct his knee, he’s on the road to recovery.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: