Eminem announced a new collaborative project with the clothing line Rag & Bone. He broke the news on Instagram yesterday and is planning on having some pop-up shops this weekend in London. Rag & Bone said their are limited-edition hoodies t-shirts and they were all custom designed by Eminem. This Saturday the hoodies and tees will be available at rag-bone.com.

