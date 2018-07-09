The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

PHOTO: Zac Efron Harrassed Online For Having Dreadlocks

Leave a comment

Zac Efron is under fire after he posted a picture of himself in dreadlocks on Instagram. The hunky (white) actor posted the photo with the tagline, “Just for fun”, but many weren’t happy with the dreads. One user wrote, “This is literal cultural appropriation and nothing about my culture is ‘just for fun.” But Efron had some supporters, including one who wrote:  “This is WHY Trump is president. Playing the race card over and over about every little thing possible. The rest of the world is bored by this- leave Zac alone he looks good with it.”
SEE PHOTO HERE.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 6 days ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 weeks ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 month ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close