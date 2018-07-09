PHOTO: Zac Efron Harrassed Online For Having Dreadlocks

Zac Efron is under fire after he posted a picture of himself in dreadlocks on Instagram. The hunky (white) actor posted the photo with the tagline, “Just for fun”, but many weren’t happy with the dreads. One user wrote, “This is literal cultural appropriation and nothing about my culture is ‘just for fun.” But Efron had some supporters, including one who wrote: “This is WHY Trump is president. Playing the race card over and over about every little thing possible. The rest of the world is bored by this- leave Zac alone he looks good with it.”

SEE PHOTO HERE.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: