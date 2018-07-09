The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Will Smith: “Jada And I Don’t Say We’re Married Anymore.”

Leave a comment

Will Smith says he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith  “don’t even say we’re married anymore.” The rapper/actor explains, “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.” “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing […] would break our relationship. She has my support til death and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.” Will also said that “this right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.” The couple has been married since 1997 and have two kids together.  They have been hit with divorce rumors off and on for years, but both Will and Jada have made it clear that it’s never going to happen.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 6 days ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 weeks ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 month ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 4 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 5 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 6 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 7 months ago
11.29.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close