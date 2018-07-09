Will Smith: “Jada And I Don’t Say We’re Married Anymore.”

Will Smith says he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith “don’t even say we’re married anymore.” The rapper/actor explains, “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.” “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing […] would break our relationship. She has my support til death and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.” Will also said that “this right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.” The couple has been married since 1997 and have two kids together. They have been hit with divorce rumors off and on for years, but both Will and Jada have made it clear that it’s never going to happen.

