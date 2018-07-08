Entertainment News
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged?

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 5, 2018

Source: Gotham / Getty

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged?!

According to TMZ, the two got engaged on Saturday evening in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, where “two eyewitnesses” say they saw Bieber pop the question to Baldwin.

Via TMZ

The 2 women who say they saw the engagement go down claim it was at a resort in the Bahamas.They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin’s security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen.

They say Justin then proposed in front of everyone.

Bieber and Baldwin have not confirmed the news yet but Bieber’s father shared a post on Instagram, saying he is “excited for the next chapter” in his son’s life.

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

Justin and Hailey began dating again about a month ago after previously dating before they split in 2016.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

