Joe’s Journey Week 3: last week I weighed 399.4lbs Swipe ⬅️ to see this week’s # – I’ve been on a ketogenic based diet along with intermittent fasting and it’s been going great! I only eat from 12p-8p and fast the rest of the time. I’ve had no problem with hunger but mentally my mind wants to eat all the junk food. I’ve been having dreams/nightmares about @chickfila waffle fry’s 😆. – It might be a placebo effect but my mind seems to be clear and more alert. My knees are not sore when I get out of bed and walk downstairs. – I’ve been able to ride my bike a lot on the Monon with my wife @lindspesh. We average 5-7 Miles each time we ride. I’m still early into my Journey but I’m feeling great and look forward to more positive results both on and off the scale. – Thanks for following my journey and for all the DM’s with positive support and encouragement, it means the world to me to have you on my side. #JoesJourney #WeightLoss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation #indy #radionow1009 #joeandalexshow

A post shared by Joe Pesh | JoeAndAlexShow (@joepeshradio) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:28am PDT