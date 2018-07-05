Joe's Journey
Joe’s Journey Week 3

Joe’s Journey Week 3: last week I weighed 399.4lbs Swipe ⬅️ to see this week’s # – I’ve been on a ketogenic based diet along with intermittent fasting and it’s been going great! I only eat from 12p-8p and fast the rest of the time. I’ve had no problem with hunger but mentally my mind wants to eat all the junk food. I’ve been having dreams/nightmares about @chickfila waffle fry’s 😆. – It might be a placebo effect but my mind seems to be clear and more alert. My knees are not sore when I get out of bed and walk downstairs. – I’ve been able to ride my bike a lot on the Monon with my wife @lindspesh. We average 5-7 Miles each time we ride. I’m still early into my Journey but I’m feeling great and look forward to more positive results both on and off the scale. – Thanks for following my journey and for all the DM’s with positive support and encouragement, it means the world to me to have you on my side. #JoesJourney #WeightLoss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation #indy #radionow1009 #joeandalexshow

Week 1 June 20th: I started out at 404.6lbs

Week 2 June 27th: I lost 5.2lbs and weighed in at 399.4lbs

Week 3 July 4th: This week I lost 7lbs and weighed in at 392.4lbs. I’ve lost a total of 12.2lbs since June 20th

 

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

